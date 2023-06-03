Advertise
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Below average temperatures to begin the weekend but ending on a hot note

By Allie Potter
Published: Jun. 3, 2023 at 8:53 AM MST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - Typical early June heat over the next few days. A weak weather system will impact the region starting early next week leading to a slight cool down along with breezy winds. Isolated thunderstorms possible near far eastern mountains close to the Arizona/New Mexico border, otherwise dry.

Today: Sunny, with a high near 96. Light and variable wind becoming west northwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 65. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming south southeast after midnight.

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 100. South southeast wind 5 to 10 mph becoming north northwest in the morning.

Sunday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 66. West wind 12 to 17 mph becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

Monday: Sunny, with a high near 101. Southeast wind 6 to 11 mph becoming southwest 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph.

Monday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 63. Breezy.

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 97. Breezy.

Tuesday Night: Clear, with a low around 60.

Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 93.

Wednesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 59.

Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 94.

Thursday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 60.

Friday: Sunny, with a high near 95.

