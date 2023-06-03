FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Below average temperatures to begin the weekend but ending on a hot note
TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - Typical early June heat over the next few days. A weak weather system will impact the region starting early next week leading to a slight cool down along with breezy winds. Isolated thunderstorms possible near far eastern mountains close to the Arizona/New Mexico border, otherwise dry.
Today: Sunny, with a high near 96. Light and variable wind becoming west northwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.
Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 65. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming south southeast after midnight.
Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 100. South southeast wind 5 to 10 mph becoming north northwest in the morning.
Sunday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 66. West wind 12 to 17 mph becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight.
Monday: Sunny, with a high near 101. Southeast wind 6 to 11 mph becoming southwest 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph.
Monday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 63. Breezy.
Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 97. Breezy.
Tuesday Night: Clear, with a low around 60.
Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 93.
Wednesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 59.
Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 94.
Thursday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 60.
Friday: Sunny, with a high near 95.
