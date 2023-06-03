Local print shop recovering after losing thousands from burglary

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - A local print and design shop, Cream, lost thousands of dollars in a burglary.

One of the shop’s employees came to work last week and noticed the back roll-up door was open. Security footage showed two men carrying items into a back alley. Owner Patrick Foley says a truck arrived to pick up the items.

Foley and his staff took several days to determine what was missing. Even today, staff members are noticing missing items.

Despite the burglary, Foley says employees are working hard to complete orders for clients to eliminate unnecessary stress on the customers.

“The anxiety we’re feeling,” said Foley. “We didn’t want transferred onto our clients because in the summertime, we know it’s hard for businesses. So we wanted to make sure they were whole before we took a step back to make sure we were good.”

From what was taken, to the cost of repurchasing supplies and equipment, Foley estimates his business lost $18,000.

Foley says, in addition to buying new materials, the burglary impacted their own summer project deadline.

“Our reserves we had saved up for the summer slowdown, and to invest in our own brand merchandise, the things that we do to stay afloat during the summer … those materials were all taken,” Foley said.

“The money we saved for that, we’ve had to put it into buying new equipment.”

Foley also has had to use his own money to purchase the equipment to help keep the shop running.

Community members have been supporting the shop by donating, and some businesses are even sharing some of their profits to help Cream’s recovery.

“Having Tucson being able to rally behind us, and seeing how many people care for 8 people working in a print shop is awesome,” said Zach Zalewski, the inventory manager for Cream.

Anyone with any information about the crime is strongly encouraged to contact the Tucson Police Department, and can remain anonymous.

A GoFundMe has also been created to help the shop, and anyone interested in learning more can click here.

