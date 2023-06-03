Advertise
Suspect arrested after large drug bust in Southern Arizona

By 13 News Staff
Published: Jun. 2, 2023 at 5:39 PM MST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - One person was arrested after the Arizona Department of Public Safety made a large drug bust near Amado, Arizona today, June 2.

AZDPS says a trooper stopped a passenger car on north Interstate 19 near kilometer 54.

The trooper searched the vehicle after observing multiple indicators of criminal activity.

AZDPS says the trooper found nearly 230 pounds of fentanyl, or more than a million pills, and more than nine pounds of cocaine.

The drugs have an estimated street value of $3.1 million.

The driver was identified as 27-year-old Fernando Alfonso-Fernandez, who now faces charges of possession, transportation and sale of narcotic drugs for sale.

