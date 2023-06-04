Advertise
Arizona exits NCAA baseball tournament winless in regional

By 13 News Staff
Published: Jun. 3, 2023 at 9:40 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - The Arizona Wildcats baseball team ended its season with a 9-3 loss to Santa Clara in the Fayetteville Regional Saturday, June 3.

The Wildcats, who lost 12-4 to Texas Christian on Friday, were eliminated from the NCAA baseball tournament with Saturday’s loss.

Arizona ended the season with a 33-26 record.

Santa Clara next plays Sunday’s winner between host Arkansas and TCU.

Copyright 2023 13 News. All rights reserved.

