Bear found roaming near a Prescott Valley Safeway Sunday morning

A bear, brown in color, was seen roaming the area of the Safeway grocery store Sunday morning in Prescott Valley, Arizona.(Prescott Valley Police Department)
By Jason Sillman
Published: Jun. 4, 2023 at 9:24 AM MST|Updated: 17 hours ago
PRESCOTT VALLEY (3TV/CBS 5) - A Prescott Valley community is being warned to keep an eye out for a new visitor in town. Police say a bear, brown in color, was discovered walking the neighborhood around the Safeway Sunday morning.

In a post on Facebook, officers said the bear left the Safeway parking lot, crossing over SR 69 and into the undeveloped area of the Lynx Creek area. Officers are asking residents to stay aware of their surroundings and report any sightings of the bear to their non-emergency line:

