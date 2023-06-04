Bear found roaming near a Prescott Valley Safeway Sunday morning

PRESCOTT VALLEY (3TV/CBS 5) - A Prescott Valley community is being warned to keep an eye out for a new visitor in town. Police say a bear, brown in color, was discovered walking the neighborhood around the Safeway Sunday morning.

In a post on Facebook, officers said the bear left the Safeway parking lot, crossing over SR 69 and into the undeveloped area of the Lynx Creek area. Officers are asking residents to stay aware of their surroundings and report any sightings of the bear to their non-emergency line:

