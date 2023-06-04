Advertise
FIRST ALERT FORECAST - Triple-digit temperatures on the way

13 NEWS FIRST ALERT FORECAST SATURDAY, JUNE 3, 2023
By Mark Murray
Published: Jun. 4, 2023 at 6:32 AM MST
TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - By this time last year, we had already seen nine triple-digit days at Tucson International Airport. So far this year? Only one, and that occurred on April 30.

But our luck runs out either Sunday or Monday as the thermometer cracks 100 degrees for only the second time this year.

However, cooler weather returns by the middle of the week, as highs drop back into the low to mid-90s.

Keep an eye on our wind speeds across southern Arizona this next week, especially Monday and Tuesday. Strong gusts combined with low humidity will bring an increased risk of wildfires.

Copyright 2023 13 News. All rights reserved.

