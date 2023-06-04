FIRST ALERT FORECAST - Triple-digit temperatures on the way

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - By this time last year, we had already seen nine triple-digit days at Tucson International Airport. So far this year? Only one, and that occurred on April 30.

But our luck runs out either Sunday or Monday as the thermometer cracks 100 degrees for only the second time this year.

However, cooler weather returns by the middle of the week, as highs drop back into the low to mid-90s.

Keep an eye on our wind speeds across southern Arizona this next week, especially Monday and Tuesday. Strong gusts combined with low humidity will bring an increased risk of wildfires.

