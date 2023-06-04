Advertise
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Triple digits are back in the forecast

By Allie Potter
Published: Jun. 4, 2023 at 7:21 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - Typical early June heat over the next few days. A weak weather system will impact the region starting early in the week leading to a modest cool down along with breezy winds. Isolated thunderstorms possible near far eastern mountains close to the Arizona and New Mexico border, otherwise dry.

Today: Sunny, with a high near 100. South southeast wind 5 to 10 mph becoming north northwest in the afternoon.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 65. West wind 13 to 18 mph becoming east southeast 5 to 10 mph in the evening.

Monday: Sunny, with a high near 101. South wind 6 to 11 mph becoming southwest 12 to 17 mph in the afternoon.

Monday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 63. Southwest wind 11 to 16 mph becoming south 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

Tuesday: Patchy blowing dust after 4pm. Sunny, with a high near 97. Breezy, with a south southeast wind 7 to 12 mph becoming southwest 18 to 23 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 33 mph.

Tuesday Night: Patchy blowing dust before 8pm. Clear, with a low around 59. Breezy.

Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 93.

Wednesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 58.

Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 93.

Thursday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 60.

Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 94.

Friday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 61.

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 94.

