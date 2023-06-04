FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Triple digits are back in the forecast
TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - Typical early June heat over the next few days. A weak weather system will impact the region starting early in the week leading to a modest cool down along with breezy winds. Isolated thunderstorms possible near far eastern mountains close to the Arizona and New Mexico border, otherwise dry.
Today: Sunny, with a high near 100. South southeast wind 5 to 10 mph becoming north northwest in the afternoon.
Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 65. West wind 13 to 18 mph becoming east southeast 5 to 10 mph in the evening.
Monday: Sunny, with a high near 101. South wind 6 to 11 mph becoming southwest 12 to 17 mph in the afternoon.
Monday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 63. Southwest wind 11 to 16 mph becoming south 5 to 10 mph after midnight.
Tuesday: Patchy blowing dust after 4pm. Sunny, with a high near 97. Breezy, with a south southeast wind 7 to 12 mph becoming southwest 18 to 23 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 33 mph.
Tuesday Night: Patchy blowing dust before 8pm. Clear, with a low around 59. Breezy.
Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 93.
Wednesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 58.
Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 93.
Thursday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 60.
Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 94.
Friday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 61.
Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 94.
Copyright 2023 13 News. All rights reserved.