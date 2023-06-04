Man dies in shooting near Speedway Boulevard, I-10 in Tucson
Published: Jun. 4, 2023 at 9:43 AM MST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - Police are investigating a deadly shooting in Tucson early Sunday, June 4.
An officer from the Tucson Police Department responded to West Alto Place and North 15th Avenue just after 1 a.m. for a reported shooting.
A man with obvious signs of gunshot trauma was declared dead at the scene.
Police do not have a suspect in custody and the investigation is ongoing.
No additional information was immediately available.
