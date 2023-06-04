Wildfire burning near Biosphere 2 north of Tucson

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - Arizona forestry officials say a wildfire sparked near Biosphere 2 Sunday, June 4.

Crews from Arizona State Forestry, Golder Ranch Fire District and Northwest Fire District are battling the fire about a half-mile south-southwest of Biosphere, northwest of Oracle Junction.

#AZForestry, @GRFDAZ, & @NorthwestFire working #BiosphereFire 1/2 mi. S/SW of Biosphere, NE of Oracle Junction. Fire approx. 10-30 acres & crews may have it boxed in. Aircraft launched to assist w/our Florence Crew en route. Fire visible to Oracle. No evacs at this time. #AZFire pic.twitter.com/AJNkw9Yn2V — AZ State Forestry (@azstateforestry) June 4, 2023

The fire, which is visible from Oracle, has burned approximately 10-30 acres, but officials say crews may have it boxed in.

Aircraft are also aiding in the firefighting efforts.

No evacuations have been ordered related to this incident as of Sunday morning, June 4.

