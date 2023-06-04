Advertise
13 Cares For Health
Beat the Heat
Business Directory
70th Anniversary
Weather Cams
AZ Weekend Contests
Tucson Now

Wildfire burning near Biosphere 2 north of Tucson

A wildfire is burning near Biosphere 2 Sunday, June 4.
A wildfire is burning near Biosphere 2 Sunday, June 4.(Google Maps)
By 13 News Staff
Published: Jun. 4, 2023 at 11:24 AM MST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - Arizona forestry officials say a wildfire sparked near Biosphere 2 Sunday, June 4.

Crews from Arizona State Forestry, Golder Ranch Fire District and Northwest Fire District are battling the fire about a half-mile south-southwest of Biosphere, northwest of Oracle Junction.

The fire, which is visible from Oracle, has burned approximately 10-30 acres, but officials say crews may have it boxed in.

Aircraft are also aiding in the firefighting efforts.

No evacuations have been ordered related to this incident as of Sunday morning, June 4.

Copyright 2023 13 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Suspect arrested after large drug bust in Southern Arizona
Suspect arrested after large drug bust in Southern Arizona
Missing teens who got lost tubing have been found
WATCH: Rescuers find missing teens who got lost for hours after tubing
Allie Potter June 3 Weather
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Below average temperatures to begin the weekend but ending on a hot note
Local print shop recovering after losing thousands from burglary
Tucson saguaros in a “super bloom” thanks to winter rain
Tucson saguaros in a “super bloom” thanks to winter rain

Latest News

Allie Potter June 4 Weather
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Triple digits are back in the forecast
13 NEWS FIRST ALERT FORECAST SATURDAY, JUNE 3, 2023
FIRST ALERT FORECAST - Triple-digit temperatures on the way
13 NEWS FIRST ALERT FORECAST SATURDAY, JUNE 3, 2023
13 NEWS FIRST ALERT FORECAST SATURDAY, JUNE 3, 2023
Allie Potter June 3 Weather
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Below average temperatures to begin the weekend but ending on a hot note