Advertise
13 Cares For Health
Beat the Heat
Business Directory
70th Anniversary
Weather Cams
AZ Weekend Contests
Tucson Now

Authorities in Pima County searching for theft suspect

The Pima County Sheriff's Department says the suspect is described as a heavy-set Hispanic...
The Pima County Sheriff's Department says the suspect is described as a heavy-set Hispanic male, approximately 5 feet, 5 inches tall.(Pima County Sheriff's Department)
By 13 News Staff
Published: Jun. 5, 2023 at 11:45 AM MST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - The PIma County Sheriff’s Department is asking for help to identify a theft suspect from an April 11 incident.

According to PCSD, the suspect in the photo jumped the counter at a Circle K at 4395 N. Romero Road at approximately 3:51 a.m. and stole over $2,000 worth of cigarettes.

The suspect is described as a heavy-set Hispanic male, approximately 5 feet, 5 inches tall. He was wearing a dark blue U of A hoodie and sweatpants. If anyone has information on this theft, please call 911 or 88CRIME.

Copyright 2023 13 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tucson police investigate a deadly shooting near North 15th Avenue and West Alto Place Sunday...
Man dies in shooting near Speedway Boulevard, I-10 in Tucson
Missing teens who got lost tubing have been found
WATCH: Rescuers find missing teens who got lost for hours after tubing
Suspect arrested after large drug bust in Southern Arizona
Suspect arrested after large drug bust in Southern Arizona
A wildfire sparked about a 1/2-mile from Biosphere 2 Sunday, June 4.
Crews contain wildfire that sparked near Biosphere 2 north of Tucson
Jassiel Jimenez Juvera is facing charges of manslaughter and aggravated assault.
Man killed, woman seriously hurt in motorcycle crash in Tucson

Latest News

CBP announces migrant arrests
CBP announces migrant arrests
U.S. veterans attend the commemoration organized by the Best Defense Foundation at Utah Beach...
‘It was tough’: WWII veterans return to Utah Beach to commemorate D-Day
FILE - California Attorney General Rob Bonta speaks at a news conference at the Capitol in...
California attorney general blames Florida for charter flight that took migrants to Sacramento
Hotshot fire crews are on the ground and air tankers are flying overhead fighting the flames....
Bullet Fire grows to over 4,000 acres near Fort McDowell