Authorities in Pima County searching for theft suspect

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - The PIma County Sheriff’s Department is asking for help to identify a theft suspect from an April 11 incident.

According to PCSD, the suspect in the photo jumped the counter at a Circle K at 4395 N. Romero Road at approximately 3:51 a.m. and stole over $2,000 worth of cigarettes.

The suspect is described as a heavy-set Hispanic male, approximately 5 feet, 5 inches tall. He was wearing a dark blue U of A hoodie and sweatpants. If anyone has information on this theft, please call 911 or 88CRIME.

