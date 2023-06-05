CBP announces migrant arrests

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - U.S. Customs and Border Protection announced the arrests of more than a dozen migrants.

CBP says Tucson Station agents arrested 15 migrants, including Edy Ruiz-Lopez after they tried to run away from a vehicle near Sasabe.

CBP says Ruiz-Lopez has several felony convictions in Washington, including unlawful possession of a firearm and multiple narcotics violations.

