CBP announces migrant arrests(CBP)
By 13 News Staff
Published: Jun. 5, 2023 at 11:53 AM MST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - U.S. Customs and Border Protection announced the arrests of more than a dozen migrants.

CBP says Tucson Station agents arrested 15 migrants, including Edy Ruiz-Lopez after they tried to run away from a vehicle near Sasabe.

CBP says Ruiz-Lopez has several felony convictions in Washington, including unlawful possession of a firearm and multiple narcotics violations.

