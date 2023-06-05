Dervish’s defense team sees motion for university records approved

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - It’s been more 8 months since Murad Dervish allegedly shot and killed University of Arizona professor Dr. Thomas Meixner.

Dervish arrived at the Pima County Superior Court Monday morning, June 5, for a status hearing and to learn whether his defense team would have access to more documents from the University of Arizona.

The motion was filed to get records pertaining to Dervish’s time at the university and includes the period from August 2021 to June 1, 2022. The defense argues they didn’t have a more efficient cross-examination in previous hearings because they didn’t have prior access to these documents.

“The defense council was unable to cross examine the witness at the no bond hearing because we simply didn’t have that information,” said Defense Attorney Derek Miller. “It wasn’t in the state’s disclosure. It’s no real dispute that the university has the records that we’ve already requested.”

Prior to the defense’s motion, the state was already collecting records from the University of Arizona and asked the court to grant access to those, and no others, because of how broad the defense’s request is.

“I don’t really think they’ve met the burden of establishing a substantial need for a lot of the stuff, particularly within the breadth of their request,” said State Attorney Mark Hotchkiss. “I mean, they’re asking for everything under the sun.”

The motion was approved and the university has 30 days to provide the records. Another status hearing is set for August 1st, where it will be discussed on whether the defense is satisfied with them.

Dervish’s murder trial is slated to begin with jury selection on Tuesday, September 19th.

Copyright 2023 13 News. All rights reserved.