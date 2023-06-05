Advertise
13 Cares For Health
Beat the Heat
Business Directory
70th Anniversary
Weather Cams
AZ Weekend Contests
Tucson Now

Dervish’s defense team sees motion for university records approved

Dervish’s defense team sees motion for university records approved
By 13 News Staff
Published: Jun. 5, 2023 at 4:28 PM MST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - It’s been more 8 months since Murad Dervish allegedly shot and killed University of Arizona professor Dr. Thomas Meixner.

Dervish arrived at the Pima County Superior Court Monday morning, June 5, for a status hearing and to learn whether his defense team would have access to more documents from the University of Arizona.

The motion was filed to get records pertaining to Dervish’s time at the university and includes the period from August 2021 to June 1, 2022. The defense argues they didn’t have a more efficient cross-examination in previous hearings because they didn’t have prior access to these documents.

“The defense council was unable to cross examine the witness at the no bond hearing because we simply didn’t have that information,” said Defense Attorney Derek Miller. “It wasn’t in the state’s disclosure. It’s no real dispute that the university has the records that we’ve already requested.”

Prior to the defense’s motion, the state was already collecting records from the University of Arizona and asked the court to grant access to those, and no others, because of how broad the defense’s request is.

“I don’t really think they’ve met the burden of establishing a substantial need for a lot of the stuff, particularly within the breadth of their request,” said State Attorney Mark Hotchkiss. “I mean, they’re asking for everything under the sun.”

The motion was approved and the university has 30 days to provide the records. Another status hearing is set for August 1st, where it will be discussed on whether the defense is satisfied with them.

Dervish’s murder trial is slated to begin with jury selection on Tuesday, September 19th.

Copyright 2023 13 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tucson police investigate a deadly shooting near North 15th Avenue and West Alto Place Sunday...
NEW INFORMATION: Man dies in shooting near Speedway Boulevard, I-10 in Tucson
Missing teens who got lost tubing have been found
WATCH: Rescuers find missing teens who got lost for hours after tubing
Suspect arrested after large drug bust in Southern Arizona
Suspect arrested after large drug bust in Southern Arizona
A wildfire sparked about a 1/2-mile from Biosphere 2 Sunday, June 4.
Crews contain wildfire that sparked near Biosphere 2 north of Tucson
Jassiel Jimenez Juvera is facing charges of manslaughter and aggravated assault.
Man killed, woman seriously hurt in motorcycle crash in Tucson

Latest News

Motorcycle crash victim’s family uses memorial as a reminder
Motorcycle crash victim’s family uses memorial as a reminder
Motorcycle crash victim’s family uses memorial as a reminder
Motorcycle crash victim’s family uses memorial as a reminder
FILE - California Attorney General Rob Bonta speaks at a news conference at the Capitol in...
California officials: Florida picked up asylum-seekers on Texas border and flew them to Sacramento
Dervish’s defense team sees motion for university records approved
Dervish’s defense team sees motion for university records approved