FIRST ALERT FORECAST - Dry, windy conditions bring elevated fire risk

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - With no rain in the forecast for most of southern Arizona, our attention turns to an elevated risk of wildfires this week.

Low humidity and gusty winds will combine to increase our fire risk, especially on Tuesday. A few mainly dry thunderstorms near the Arizona-New Mexico border early in the week will only aggravate the situation.

Climbing temperatures will also be a concern, with Monday expected to be the warmest day of the year so far, as Tucson climbs to 101°.

The long-range forecast over the next two weeks is showing no signs of a developing monsoon weather pattern.

Copyright 2023 13 News. All rights reserved.