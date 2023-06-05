Advertise
FIRST ALERT FORECAST - Hot and breezy start to the week

By Mallory Schnell
Published: Jun. 5, 2023 at 5:44 AM MST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - Sunday brought our second triple-digit day of the year, occurring a record 35 days after our first 100° day on April 30th. Our weekend warming trend continues for another day, as highs in Tucson soar into the triple digits Monday afternoon. Winds kick up today due to an approaching storm system to the west, increasing our wildfire threat into Tuesday. This system will cool temperatures back below normal for the rest of the week, most notably Wednesday onward.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy skies a high near 102°.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies with highs in the mid to upper 90s.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny skies with highs in the low 90s.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny skies with highs in the low 90s.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny skies with highs in the mid 90s.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny skies with highs in the mid 90s.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny skies with highs in the mid 90s.

