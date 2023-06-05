Advertise
13 Cares For Health
Beat the Heat
Business Directory
70th Anniversary
Weather Cams
AZ Weekend Contests
Tucson Now

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Slight cooldown coming

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Slight cooldown coming
By 13 News Staff
Published: Jun. 5, 2023 at 4:37 PM MST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - Monday was only our 3rd triple-digit day of the year in Tucson, compared to 10 by the same date last year. But, it looks like that’s it for the 100-plus temperatures for the rest of the week, as we ‘cool’ back down into the 90s.

Our main concern for Tuesday will be the gusty winds combined with the low humidity which means we’ll see an elevated wildfire risk across all of southern Arizona.

We’ll have no help from the skies, as there is no rain in sight for our area.

Copyright 2023 13 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tucson police investigate a deadly shooting near North 15th Avenue and West Alto Place Sunday...
NEW INFORMATION: Man dies in shooting near Speedway Boulevard, I-10 in Tucson
Missing teens who got lost tubing have been found
WATCH: Rescuers find missing teens who got lost for hours after tubing
Suspect arrested after large drug bust in Southern Arizona
Suspect arrested after large drug bust in Southern Arizona
A wildfire sparked about a 1/2-mile from Biosphere 2 Sunday, June 4.
Crews contain wildfire that sparked near Biosphere 2 north of Tucson
Jassiel Jimenez Juvera is facing charges of manslaughter and aggravated assault.
Man killed, woman seriously hurt in motorcycle crash in Tucson

Latest News

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Slight cooldown coming
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Slight cooldown coming
Hotshot fire crews are on the ground and air tankers are flying overhead fighting the flames....
Bullet Fire grows to over 4,000 acres near Fort McDowell
A wildfire sparked about a 1/2-mile from Biosphere 2 Sunday, June 4.
Crews contain wildfire that sparked near Biosphere 2 north of Tucson
Monday, June 5th
FIRST ALERT FORECAST - Hot and breezy start to the week