FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Slight cooldown coming

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - Monday was only our 3rd triple-digit day of the year in Tucson, compared to 10 by the same date last year. But, it looks like that’s it for the 100-plus temperatures for the rest of the week, as we ‘cool’ back down into the 90s.

Our main concern for Tuesday will be the gusty winds combined with the low humidity which means we’ll see an elevated wildfire risk across all of southern Arizona.

We’ll have no help from the skies, as there is no rain in sight for our area.

Copyright 2023 13 News. All rights reserved.