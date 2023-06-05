Pedestrian dies days after getting hit near Speedway, Wilmot

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - A man died days after being hit by a vehicle near Speedway and Wilmot in Tucson.

The Tucson Police Department said 72-year-old Marion Maciejewski was hit while crossing Speedway at North Rook Avenue on May 23. The TPD said on June 3, officers were notified Maciejewski passed away.

The TPD said the driver that hit Maciejewski remained on the scene, cooperated with the investigation and was not impaired.

While Maciejewski was in a crosswalk, he did not activate the HAWK signal, according to authorities.

While the investigation is ongoing and the driver has not been cited or charged, the TPD said failure to yield to a pedestrian was the major contributing factor to the crash.

