Tucson Police investigating deadly motorcycle crash

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - The Tucson Police Department is investigating a deadly crash involving a motorcycle.

TPD says officers from Operations Division South responded to the intersection of South Nogales Highway and East Delta Road, Saturday, June 3 about 8 p.m., for a crash involving a silver 2008 Ford Focus and a black 2022 Honda CMX500 motorcycle.

Police say the motorcycle rider was pronounced deceased at the scene and has been identified as 19-year-old Caleb Aaron Goodwin. His adult-female passenger was transported to Banner University Medical Center with life-threatening injuries.

Police say Goodwin was riding his motorcycle south on Nogales Highway when he was hit by a Ford Focus attempting to make a left turn onto west Delta Road. Mr. Goodwin and his passenger were both wearing helmets at the time of the collision. The driver of the Ford Focus remained at the scene and cooperated with the investigation.

An officer from the Impaired Driving Enforcement Unit responded to the scene to evaluate the Ford Focus driver for impairment. Officers determined the driver, identified as 20-year-old Jassiel Jimenez Juvera, was impaired at the time of the crash.

Police say Juvera has never been issued a driver’s license.

Failure to yield while making a left turn and impaired driving are the major contributing factors in the collision. Juvera was booked into Pima County Jail and faces felony charges of manslaughter and aggravated assault.

