Advertise
13 Cares For Health
Beat the Heat
Business Directory
70th Anniversary
Weather Cams
AZ Weekend Contests
Tucson Now

Wildfire forces closure of SR 87 near Fort McDowell

Hotshot fire crews are on the ground and air tankers are flying overhead fighting the flames....
Hotshot fire crews are on the ground and air tankers are flying overhead fighting the flames. No structures are threatened at this time.(Heather Moore)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Jun. 4, 2023 at 7:41 PM MST|Updated: 10 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT MCDOWELL, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A section of SR 87 is closed because of a growing wildfire that started Sunday in the Tonto National Forest. The Bullet Fire is burning in the Lower Sycamore area and has burned approximately 450 acres. Hotshot fire crews are on the ground and air tankers are flying overhead fighting the flames. No structures are threatened at this time.

The brush fire is near Bush Highway at milepost 199.
The brush fire is near Bush Highway at milepost 199.(Arizona's Family)

The Arizona Department of Transportation reported that the SR 87 near Fort McDowell is closed in both directions due to the fire. ADOT says the northbound lanes are closed at milepost 199 and the southbound side is closed at SR 188. Please avoid the area and move over for emergency vehicles There is no estimated time of reopening.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tucson police investigate a deadly shooting near North 15th Avenue and West Alto Place Sunday...
Man dies in shooting near Speedway Boulevard, I-10 in Tucson
Suspect arrested after large drug bust in Southern Arizona
Suspect arrested after large drug bust in Southern Arizona
Missing teens who got lost tubing have been found
WATCH: Rescuers find missing teens who got lost for hours after tubing
A wildfire sparked about a 1/2-mile from Biosphere 2 Sunday, June 4.
Crews contain wildfire that sparked near Biosphere 2 north of Tucson
Allie Potter June 4 Weather
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Triple digits are back in the forecast

Latest News

Recent close-calls have raised concerns of a possible accident that could lead to an escalation...
US releases video showing close-call in Taiwan Strait with Chinese destroyer
The pair scatter throughout Larson’s restaurant with their faces covered with bandana scarves.
Burglars caught on camera breaking in through walls of three Ahwatukee businesses
Authorities are investigating a homicide that happened late Sunday night in Hickory.
Tucson Police investigating deadly motorcycle crash
A wildfire sparked about a 1/2-mile from Biosphere 2 Sunday, June 4.
Crews contain wildfire that sparked near Biosphere 2 north of Tucson