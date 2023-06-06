Advertise
2 more infants die using Boppy loungers after product recall issued in 2021, authorities say

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled loungers and contact The Boppy Company for...
Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled loungers and contact The Boppy Company for a refund.(The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission)
By Debra Worley
Published: Jun. 6, 2023 at 8:54 AM MST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
(Gray News) – At least two infants died while using a Boppy lounger product after being recalled in 2021, according to the Consumer Product Safety Commission.

The recall issued in September 2021 included the Boppy Original Newborn Loungers, Boppy Preferred Newborn Loungers and Pottery Barn Kids Newborn Loungers.

At that time, there had already been eight reports of infant deaths associated with the pillows.

Authorities explained the infants reportedly suffocated after being placed on their back, side or stomach on the lounger and were found on their side or on their stomach.

Shortly after the recall, two additional infants died.

In October 2021, the CPSC said a child was placed on the lounger, rolled underneath a nearby adult pillow and died by positional asphyxia.

A newborn was placed on a lounger in an adult bed in November 2021 and was later found dead. The cause of death was undetermined in that case, according to the CPSC.

While the loungers have not been legal for sale since they were recalled, the products have appeared for sale on various online marketplaces.

CPSC and Boppy officials have sent several requests to the online marketplaces to remove the recalled products.

About 3.3 million of the recalled loungers were sold in a variety of colors and fashions in stores nationwide and online from January 2004 through September 2021, CPSC reported. They measure about 23 inches long by 22 inches wide and 7 inches high.

“We are devastated to hear of these tragedies,” a spokesperson for Boppy commented. “Boppy is committed to doing everything possible to safeguard babies, including communicating the safe use of our products to parents and caregivers, and educating the public about the importance of following all warnings and instructions and the risks associated with unsafe sleep practices for infants. The lounger was not marketed as an infant sleep product and includes warnings against unsupervised use.”

Anyone with this product should stop use immediately and contact The Boppy Company for a refund at 800-416-1355 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday or online at www.boppy.com and click “Recall & Safety Alert” for more information.

The CPSC reminds parents and caregivers that a firm, flat surface in a crib, bassinet or play yard without blankets or pillows is the best place for a baby to sleep. Babies should always be placed on their backs to sleep.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

