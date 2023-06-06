Advertise
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Below normal temperatures continue

Downtown Tucson skyline (Source: Bill Morrow)
By 13 News Staff
Published: Jun. 6, 2023 at 4:32 PM MST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - Below normal temperatures will continue through the weekend and into next week.

Our normal high in Tucson for this time of year is 100 degrees, but we’ll stay in the mid-90s for now.

Winds will settle down some on Wednesday helping to lower our wildfire risk.

Breezy conditions return on Saturday and Sunday., but there is still no sign of rain.

