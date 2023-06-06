Advertise
FIRST ALERT FORECAST – Elevated fire weather threat today

By Mallory Schnell
Published: Jun. 6, 2023 at 6:14 AM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - After back-to-back days in the triple-digits, a closed low to our west will bring “cooler” temperatures to southern Arizona for the rest of the week. Gusty winds return this afternoon, increasing our fire weather threat. High temperatures will top out in the mid to upper 90s in Tucson today with below-normal highs taking us through rest of the 7-day forecast. A few isolated storms are possible near the New Mexico border today; otherwise, conditions look dry through the week.

TUESDAY: Decreasing clouds with highs in the mid to upper 90s. Windy.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny skies with highs in the low to mid 90s.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy skies with highs in the mid 90s.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy skies with highs in the mid 90s.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy skies with highs in the mid to upper 90s. Breezy.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny skies with highs in the mid 90s. Breezy.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny skies with highs in the low to mid 90s. Breezy.

