Golder Ranch Fire reminds people to help prevent wildfires

By 13 News Staff
Published: Jun. 5, 2023 at 6:46 PM MST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - In just 24 hours, firefighters responded to four brush fires, with the biggest fire reaching 13 acres near Biosphere 2.

The other fires, located at Silverbell and Sanders Road, State Route 77 near Oracle Junction, and Oracle and Rancho Vistoso, were smaller and did not exceed an acre.

Crews at the Golder Ranch Fire District have responded to more than 10 brushfires since January, and say they are prepared for more.

The risk naturally increases the further we get into summer. However, the temperatures aren’t the only thing that can cause brush fires.

Golder Ranch Battalion Chief Adam Jarrold says drivers are also to blame for the recent fires. Things like throwing a cigarette out of the window, under-inflated tires and loose chains are other ways to set a spark.

“If you’re going to be towing any type of trailer or anything like that, make sure the chains are secured so they’re not bouncing around the road, because those are going to create sparks and fires can start really quickly,” Jarrold says.

“Also, under-inflated tires can be a problem, because the metal rim will come in contact with the road, which can create sparks, which can get into the brush and a fire will start.”

For drivers passing through these fires, Jarrold says to be very cautious of any fire trucks and firefighters on the side of the road, and to slow down as much as possible to keep everyone safe.

In case you happen to drive past a fire and authorities have not yet arrived, call 911 and get to a safe location.

“Just because you see a fire doesn’t mean anyone else has called; we’d rather get 100 calls on a fire than zero calls,” Jarrold said. “If it’s very smoky and visibility is limited, we really don’t want people driving through that smoke because you’re not sure what’s in the middle of it or what’s on the other side.”

Jarrold also shared that you can protect your home from brushfires. Clearing any dry brush and removing any leaves from your roof and gutters helps prevent the spread of flames to your home.

