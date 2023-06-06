Tucson fire crews quickly control alley fire

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - Tucson firefighters worked fast to contain an alley fire this afternoon, June 6.

The Tucson Fire Department says the fire started from a damaged gas meter in the 9600 block of East Sellarole Road.

That’s south of Golf Links and east of Harrison.

TFD says the fire damaged several fences, but no one was hurt and no structures were damaged.

