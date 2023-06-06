Advertise
13 Cares For Health
Beat the Heat
Business Directory
70th Anniversary
Weather Cams
AZ Weekend Contests
Tucson Now

Tucson fire crews quickly control alley fire

Tucson fire crews quickly control alley fire
Tucson fire crews quickly control alley fire(Tucson Fire Department)
By 13 News Staff
Published: Jun. 6, 2023 at 4:54 PM MST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - Tucson firefighters worked fast to contain an alley fire this afternoon, June 6.

The Tucson Fire Department says the fire started from a damaged gas meter in the 9600 block of East Sellarole Road.

That’s south of Golf Links and east of Harrison.

TFD says the fire damaged several fences, but no one was hurt and no structures were damaged.

Be sure to subscribe to the 13 News YouTube channel: www.youtube.com/@13newskold

Copyright 2023 13 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Pima County Sheriff's Department says the suspect is described as a heavy-set Hispanic...
Authorities in Pima County searching for theft suspect
Missing teens who got lost tubing have been found
WATCH: Rescuers find missing teens who got lost for hours after tubing
Suspect arrested after large drug bust in Southern Arizona
Suspect arrested after large drug bust in Southern Arizona
Tucson police investigate a deadly shooting near North 15th Avenue and West Alto Place Sunday...
NEW INFORMATION: Man dies in shooting near Speedway Boulevard, I-10 in Tucson
Motorcyclist injured in crash at Golf Links, Alvernon Way

Latest News

FILE - Team champions David Puig, Sebastián Muñoz, Mito Pereira, Captain Joaquín Niemann of...
PGA Tour and European tour agree to merge with Saudis and end LIV Golf feud
Downtown Tucson skyline (Source: Bill Morrow)
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Below normal temperatures continue
Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie, center, poses for a selfie after a town hall-style...
Former New Jersey Gov. Christie kicks off 2024 Republican presidential bid with swipes at Trump
Carlos Torres
UPDATE: Pinal County authorities locate missing Stanfield man