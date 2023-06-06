Advertise
Tucson Police looking for missing vulnerable adult

By 13 News Staff
Published: Jun. 5, 2023 at 6:27 PM MST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - The Tucson Police Department needs the public’s help to find a missing vulnerable adult.

Police say 77-year-old David Rangel was last seen leaving his residence in the 200 Block of East Inez Street last night, June 4.

He was driving his white 2002 Ford Mercury.

He is described as 5′9″ and 180 pounds, with salt and pepper hair and brown eyes.

Police say he was wearing a white or yellow collared shirt, blue pants, and sandals.

Anyone who might have seen him is asked to call 911.

Copyright 2023 13 News. All rights reserved.

