Advertise
13 Cares For Health
Beat the Heat
Business Directory
70th Anniversary
Weather Cams
AZ Weekend Contests
Tucson Now

WEB EXTRA: Another big insurer halts new policies in California

Aris Papadopoulos, founder of Resilience Action Fund, a non-profit for resilient building
By 13 News Staff
Published: Jun. 6, 2023 at 3:22 PM MST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - As we head deeper into wildfire season, a second insurance giant stopped selling policies to new homeowners in California.

In our 13 News web extra, hear more of Brooker Wagner’s interview with Aris Papadopoulos, founder of Resilience Action Fund, a non-profit for resilient building about what it means for California, and what it could mean here in Arizona.

You can watch the interviews in the video player.

To read Brooke Wagner’s full story, click on this link: https://www.kold.com/2023/06/06/another-big-insurer-halts-new-policies-california/

Be sure to subscribe to the 13 News YouTube channel: www.youtube.com/@13newskold

Copyright 2023 13 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Pima County Sheriff's Department says the suspect is described as a heavy-set Hispanic...
Authorities in Pima County searching for theft suspect
Missing teens who got lost tubing have been found
WATCH: Rescuers find missing teens who got lost for hours after tubing
Suspect arrested after large drug bust in Southern Arizona
Suspect arrested after large drug bust in Southern Arizona
Tucson police investigate a deadly shooting near North 15th Avenue and West Alto Place Sunday...
NEW INFORMATION: Man dies in shooting near Speedway Boulevard, I-10 in Tucson
Motorcyclist injured in crash at Golf Links, Alvernon Way

Latest News

Project registration runs through August 4.
United Way of Tucson and Southern Arizona launches 24th annual Days of Caring
The Wallow Fire, May 2011. 539,000 acres burned, 36 structures destroyed. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)
Another big insurer halts new policies in California
WEB EXTRA: Another big insurer halts new policies in California
WEB EXTRA: Another big insurer halts new policies in California
Hotshot fire crews are on the ground and air tankers are flying overhead fighting the flames....
Bullet Fire 75% contained after burning over 3,300 acres near Fort McDowell