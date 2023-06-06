WEB EXTRA: Another big insurer halts new policies in California

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - As we head deeper into wildfire season, a second insurance giant stopped selling policies to new homeowners in California.

In our 13 News web extra, hear more of Brooker Wagner’s interview with Aris Papadopoulos, founder of Resilience Action Fund, a non-profit for resilient building about what it means for California, and what it could mean here in Arizona.

You can watch the interviews in the video player.

To read Brooke Wagner’s full story, click on this link: https://www.kold.com/2023/06/06/another-big-insurer-halts-new-policies-california/

Be sure to subscribe to the 13 News YouTube channel: www.youtube.com/@13newskold

Copyright 2023 13 News. All rights reserved.