9/11 families outraged over PGA Tour-LIV Golf merger

Not everyone is convinced the PGA tour-LIV Golf merger is the right thing to do- calling it a heinous act of hyprocrisy.
By Jason Barry
Published: Jun. 6, 2023 at 7:32 PM MST|Updated: 13 hours ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Jason Kelly is the general manager of 2nd Swing Golf at Talking Stick. He thinks the PGA Tour-LIV Golf merger announced Tuesday will benefit Arizona and the WM Phoenix Open. “I think it’s definitely going to be good for Arizona,” said Kelly. “With a lot of players that don’t normally come here for that kind of tournament, since LIV has taken a lot of players away, we’re now going to see these names come back, as well as younger generations, too.”

But not everyone is convinced the big golf merger is the right thing to do. An organization called 9/11 Families United released this statement:

Terry Strada is the national chair of 9/11 Families United. Her husband was killed in the World Trade Center. “They funded al Qaeda,” said Strada. “They funded 9/11 attacks, gave logistical support, created a network that was needed for 19 jihadists to come here and attack us and murder Americans on American soil.” She called the PGA’s decision an insult to every 9/11 family and every American.

Los Angeles Times Columnist Bill Plaschke wrote:

“The next time you spend a Sunday afternoon curled up on the couch watching the dramatic end of a PGA Tour event, understand it has been bought by a country with no free speech, no religious freedom and a history of discriminating against women.”

“The next time you watch Jon Rahm or Scottie Sheffler being interviewed after a round, understand that their paycheck is partially generated by a country that murdered Washington Post journalist Jamal Khashoggi.”

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

