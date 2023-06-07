Advertise
13 Cares For Health
Beat the Heat
Business Directory
70th Anniversary
Weather Cams
AZ Weekend Contests
Tucson Now

Amtrak applying for federal funds to return service to Phoenix

Amtrak has applied for $176 million in Federal Railroad Administration (FRA) funding to improve its long-distance network.
By Casey Torres
Published: Jun. 6, 2023 at 8:35 PM MST|Updated: 12 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Since 1996, the Amtrak station in Maricopa has been the closest stop to Phoenix. However, Amtrak is working to change that. “(It is) frankly an embarrassment that we don’t serve such a major, prominent city,” said Amtrak’s CEO, Stephen Gardner.

Representative Greg Stanton (D) couldn’t agree more. “We need as many multi-forms of transportation as possible. A great public transportation, a great transportation state including all sorts of mode of transportation,” said Rep. Stanton.

Amtrak has applied for $176 million in Federal Railroad Administration (FRA) funding to improve its long-distance network. The money would go to 16 projects across the country, including Phoenix.

“Phoenix is the largest city in the United States of America without Amtrak service. It’s not acceptable,” he said. Stanton didn’t say when the updated route would go online if Amtrak receives the green light but mentioned it could be in a “very short time period.”

“One of the locations that Amtrak is making, is to bring back Sunset Limited, which goes all the way from New Orleans to Los Angeles, including connecting Phoenix and Tucson. That would be a daily route,” he said.

He said the route would bring more money and development to the area and reduce pollution. “Could you imagine the number of cars that will be taken off the I-10 between Phoenix and Tucson? How much safer that’s going to make the roads?” said Stanton.

Stanton believes the proposal will go through Congress quickly since the money is available. “We passed, in Congress, a great bipartisan bill last year. The Bipartisan Infrastructure Law- the largest investment in transportation infrastructure in American history, including $22 billion for increasing Amtrak’s service,” he said.

Stanton said the Arizona Department of Transportation is applying for a $3.5 million state grant to fund a study of a route that would go three times per day between Phoenix and Tucson.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Wallow Fire, May 2011. 539,000 acres burned, 36 structures destroyed. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)
Another big insurer halts new policies in California
The Pima County Sheriff's Department says the suspect is described as a heavy-set Hispanic...
Authorities in Pima County searching for theft suspect
The body of a 17-year-old was found in a Milwaukee tow lot days after the crash. (WTMJ,...
Teen’s body found in towed vehicle days after crash
WEB EXTRA: Another big insurer halts new policies in California
WEB EXTRA: Another big insurer halts new policies in California
FILE - Actor Cuba Gooding Jr. appears in court, Jan. 22, 2020, in New York. Three women who...
Oscar winner Cuba Gooding Jr. settles civil sex abuse case, averting trial

Latest News

Pope Francis arrives for his weekly general audience in St. Peter's Square at The Vatican,...
Pope Francis to undergo intestinal surgery under general anesthesia
FILE - North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum delivers his budget address before a joint session of the...
North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum launches long-shot bid for 2024 GOP presidential nomination
FILE - Former Vice President Mike Pence speaks to local residents during a meet and greet,...
Pence joins presidential race
Gun-related deaths hit a record high in 2021, according to a study by John Hopkins University.
Report: Gun-related deaths hit record high in 2021
The group helps the Pima County Sheriff’s Office with about two rescues per week.
Southern Arizona Rescue Association looking for volunteers