US 93 north of Wickenburg reopens as brush fire burns near highway

WICKENBURG, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A growing brush fire forced one direction of the U.S. 93 to close near Wickenburg early Wednesday morning.

The highway has since reopened as the fire burns north of town, near milepost 143. As a result, the southbound lanes of the highway are closed. At this time, it’s also unclear when the fire sparked or how much it’s grown. Aerial video from Arizona’s Family news chopper showed a tanker truck that engulfed in flames and was tipped on its side a few hundred feet from the highway.

“Fire is about one acre and forward progress has been stopped. BLM, Bagdad Fire, and ADOT resources on scene,” the Bureau of Land Management - Arizona division wrote on Twitter.

Traffic officials shut down the southbound lanes of U.S. 93 as crews got a handle of the blaze.

CRD - Update - #BlackCanyonFire is on U.S. 93 near mm 145 south of Wickieup. Fire is about 1 acre and forward progress has been stopped. BLM, Bagdad Fire, and ADOT resources on scene. #AZFire https://t.co/Ob3hD9uqYN — Bureau of Land Management Arizona Fire Management (@BLMAZFire) June 7, 2023

