Chris Paul’s future with the Phoenix Suns uncertain after multiple conflicting reports

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Some believe that Chris Paul’s time in the desert has come to an end, as the Phoenix Suns have reportedly decided to move on from the future NBA Hall of Famer.

According to Chris Haynes, senior NBA insider for TNT and the Bleacher Report, the Suns notified Paul on Wednesday that he is being waived, making him a free agent. Paul will be one of the top free agents this offseason. However, Shams Charania with The Athletic reports that conversations between the team and Paul are still ongoing. Charania says the Suns could choose to trade Paul, extend his contract or waive and re-sign him.

Sources: The Suns and Chris Paul are exploring multiple options, including a trade, stretching his contract, or waiving and re-signing him in free agency. Phoenix expected to discuss trades ahead of Paul’s June 28 contract date.



Story at @TheAthletic:https://t.co/5EwV2pFLZ6 — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) June 7, 2023

Paul first joined the Suns in 2020 after the Oklahoma Thunder traded him and Abdel Nader for Kelly Oubre Jr., Ricky Rubio, Ty Jerome, Jalen Lecque and a 2022 first-round pick. This last season, he averaged nearly 14 points a game and roughly nine assists. However, the All-Star still has two years left on his four-year, $120 million contract.

BREAKING: Phoenix Suns have notified star Chris Paul that he will be waived, making the future Hall of Famer one of the top free agents this offseason, league sources tell @NBAonTNT, @BleacherReport. — Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) June 7, 2023

The Suns have been through quite the offseason, so far. The team lost to the Denver Nuggets in the Western Conference Semifinals, and the team fired ex-head coach Monty Williams. The news of Paul’s departure comes a day after the organization introduced new head coach Frank Vogel. Vogel previously served as the head coach of the Los Angeles Lakers from 2019-2022.

