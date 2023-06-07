FIRST ALERT FORECAST – Temperatures stay cooler than normal

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - After a brief stretch of triple digit highs, southern Arizona will stay “cooler” than normal through the rest of the week. Temperatures will top out in the mid to upper 90s each day in Tucson under partly to mostly sunny skies. Winds relax through Friday before picking up again this weekend. Conditions remain dry.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny skies with highs in the low to mid 90s.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy skies with highs in the mid 90s.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy skies with highs in the low to mid 90s.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy skies with highs in the mid to upper 90s. Breezy.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny skies with highs in the mid 90s. Breezy.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny skies with highs in the low to mid 90s. Breezy.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny skies with highs in the mid 90s

