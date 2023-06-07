Advertise
13 Cares For Health
Beat the Heat
Business Directory
70th Anniversary
Weather Cams
AZ Weekend Contests
Tucson Now

FIRST ALERT FORECAST – Temperatures stay cooler than normal

KOLD First Alert Forecast Wednesday 5 AM, June 7th
By Mallory Schnell
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 6:35 AM MST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - After a brief stretch of triple digit highs, southern Arizona will stay “cooler” than normal through the rest of the week. Temperatures will top out in the mid to upper 90s each day in Tucson under partly to mostly sunny skies. Winds relax through Friday before picking up again this weekend. Conditions remain dry.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny skies with highs in the low to mid 90s.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy skies with highs in the mid 90s.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy skies with highs in the low to mid 90s.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy skies with highs in the mid to upper 90s. Breezy.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny skies with highs in the mid 90s. Breezy.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny skies with highs in the low to mid 90s. Breezy.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny skies with highs in the mid 90s

Copyright 2023 13 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Wallow Fire, May 2011. 539,000 acres burned, 36 structures destroyed. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)
Another big insurer halts new policies in California
The Pima County Sheriff's Department says the suspect is described as a heavy-set Hispanic...
Authorities in Pima County searching for theft suspect
The body of a 17-year-old was found in a Milwaukee tow lot days after the crash. (WTMJ,...
Teen’s body found in towed vehicle days after crash
WEB EXTRA: Another big insurer halts new policies in California
WEB EXTRA: Another big insurer halts new policies in California
FILE - Actor Cuba Gooding Jr. appears in court, Jan. 22, 2020, in New York. Three women who...
Oscar winner Cuba Gooding Jr. settles civil sex abuse case, averting trial

Latest News

Wednesday, June 7th
KOLD First Alert Forecast Wednesday 5 AM, June 7th
The fire started last night and the cause is undetermined.
Forward progress stopped for Cayentano Fire near Tubac
Downtown Tucson skyline (Source: Bill Morrow)
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Below normal temperatures continue
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Below normal temperatures continue