Forward progress stopped for Cayentano Fire near Tubac

The fire started last night and the cause is undetermined.
By 13 News Staff
Published: Jun. 6, 2023 at 6:28 PM MST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - According to the AZ State Forestry, the Cayentano Fire, 23 miles southeast of Tubac, is 90% contained at 71 acres.

AZ Forestry crews, the Smokey Bear Hotshots, local cooperators and aviation were able to stop forward progress around 11:00 p.m. on Monday.

The fire started last night and the cause is undetermined.

