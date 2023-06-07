Forward progress stopped for Cayentano Fire near Tubac

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - According to the AZ State Forestry, the Cayentano Fire, 23 miles southeast of Tubac, is 90% contained at 71 acres.

AZ Forestry crews, the Smokey Bear Hotshots, local cooperators and aviation were able to stop forward progress around 11:00 p.m. on Monday.

The fire started last night and the cause is undetermined.

