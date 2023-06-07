Pima County search and rescue crews respond to more than 70 calls already this year

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - Helping hikers in trouble comes at a cost, and the bill is adding up for local rescue crews. Crews in Pima County have already responded to more than 70 rescues this year and each one can cost thousands of dollars.

The number of rescues is only going to pick up as the weather gets warmer.

“People running out of water. They are getting in late in the afternoon thinking that they can complete the hike,” Sergeant Steve Ferree with Search and Rescue said. “Then they run out of water or become overcome by the heat.”

Sergeant Ferree said his team has already responded to 75 search and rescues this year, most of them which are heat-related.

But something that is interesting about these types of calls is that crews don’t send a bill to those rescued. It is paid by you at home, the taxpayers.

“There’s no cost associated with a hiker rescue. It’s funded by the state for search-and-rescue purposes,” he said. He also added it can cost thousands of dollars per rescue, depending on how many people respond and what resources are needed.

“The associated cost would be the salary for a deputy to respond. Just like anytime someone calls 911 and a deputy shows up at your door. That’s your cost, the salary of the deputy. A helicopter is obviously more.”

So far this year, search and rescue teams have done 15 helicopter rescues and those fees can rack up quickly thanks to fuel, maintenance, and salary costs.

“There is a lot of controversy about whether there should be something called a stupid hiker law. Our primary goal is to save lives. We don’t want someone having second thoughts about calling for a rescue,” he said.

Sergeant Ferree said two big ways to avoid having to be rescued are simple: Be sure to take plenty of water with you and avoid hiking during the hottest part of the day.

