Truck driver arrested in Sahuarita faces charges after migrants found in locked trailer

By 13 News Staff
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 3:55 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - A truck driver faces several charges after more than a dozen migrants were found in a trailer, and drugs were recovered from the cab of the vehicle.

Arizona Department of Public Safety says a trooper stopped 30-year-old Eduardo A. Hernandez on northbound Interstate 19 near kilometer 42 in Sahuarita, May 25.

DPS says the trooper noticed multiple indicators of criminal activity.

A search of the vehicle found 14 people locked in the unrefrigerated trailer with one bottle of water.

Those individuals received medical attention before being turned over to United States Border Patrol personnel.

DPS says temperatures in enclosed trailers can be up to 30 degrees hotter than the outdoor temperature. The high in Sahuarita on May 25th was approximately 95 degrees, putting the trailer’s occupants at risk of heat-related illness.

While searching the cab of the vehicle, the trooper also found more than 14 pounds of fentanyl powder and more than 12 pounds of cocaine.

Hernandez was arrested and booked into the Pima County Jail.

He faces charges including possession and transportation of a narcotic drug for sale, possession and transportation of a dangerous drug for sale, and 14 counts of endangerment.

