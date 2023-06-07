Tucson man pleads guilty to fatal road-rage shooting

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - A Tucson man has pleaded guilty to a fatal road rage shooting from nearly two years ago.

On May 3, Justin Clark Nichols pleaded guilty to second-degree murder, endangerment, attempted vehicle theft, attempted drug possession and discharging a firearm in the city limits.

Nichols had been facing a first-degree murder charge in the fatal shooting of 21-year-old Savannah Narcaroti on Oct. 19, 2021.

The Tucson Police Department said Nichols fired several shots at a vehicle while he was riding a motorcycle in the 3700 block of East Monte Vista Drive.

Narcaroti and another man were shot. Narcaroti died while the other victim survived. The TPD said there was a young child in the vehicle at the time of the shooting, but they were unharmed.

Tucson police arrested Nichols the next day at a hotel near Interstate 10 and West 22nd Street, where they found the motorcycle and a .40-caliber handgun, which investigators said matched the shell casings collected at the scene.

Nichols will be sentenced at 10 a.m. Friday, Aug. 11.

Be sure to subscribe to the 13 News YouTube channel: www.youtube.com/@13newskold

Copyright 2023 13 News. All rights reserved.