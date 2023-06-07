Advertise
Tucson man pleads guilty to fatal road-rage shooting

Justin Clark Nichols
Justin Clark Nichols(Tucson Police Department)
By 13 News Staff
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 1:12 PM MST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - A Tucson man has pleaded guilty to a fatal road rage shooting from nearly two years ago.

On May 3, Justin Clark Nichols pleaded guilty to second-degree murder, endangerment, attempted vehicle theft, attempted drug possession and discharging a firearm in the city limits.

Nichols had been facing a first-degree murder charge in the fatal shooting of 21-year-old Savannah Narcaroti on Oct. 19, 2021.

The Tucson Police Department said Nichols fired several shots at a vehicle while he was riding a motorcycle in the 3700 block of East Monte Vista Drive.

Narcaroti and another man were shot. Narcaroti died while the other victim survived. The TPD said there was a young child in the vehicle at the time of the shooting, but they were unharmed.

Tucson police arrested Nichols the next day at a hotel near Interstate 10 and West 22nd Street, where they found the motorcycle and a .40-caliber handgun, which investigators said matched the shell casings collected at the scene.

Nichols will be sentenced at 10 a.m. Friday, Aug. 11.

