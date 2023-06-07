Advertise
Young girl killed in ATV crash in Amado

By 13 News Staff
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 2:35 PM MST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - A young girl was killed in an ATV crash in Amado late Tuesday, June 6.

Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos confirmed an 11-year-old girl died after the ATV she was riding on crashed into the back of a flatbed to truck.

This happened near Interstate 10 and Arivaca Road.

Deputies say a 15-year-old girl was sitting behind the 11-year-old, but was in control of the ATV at the time of the crash and was treated for minor injuries.

PCSD says neither girl was wearing protective gear or was licensed for an ATV.

