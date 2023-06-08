5 flown to hospital after Portion of elevated walkway collapses in Texas beachside city

SURFSIDE BEACH, Texas (AP) — At least five people were flown to hospitalized after part of an elevated walkway collapsed Thursday in a beachside city in Texas.

It happened Thursday afternoon in Surfside Beach, a small city on the Gulf of Mexico, about 60 miles (97 kilometers) south of downtown Houston.

Surfside Beach Volunteer Fire Department Assistant Chief Justin Mills said at least five victims were in helicopters for medical care and that the total number of injured was around 10.

Mills said he did not know the conditions of anyone who was hurt. He did not know the ages of the victims but said they appeared to be teenagers.

Surfside Beach firefighters responded to a call at 12:34 p.m., Mills said. The department was tasked with setting up landing zone for hospital helicopters.

Aerial video from TV station KTRK showed the walkway appears to be made from wood and leads to a building.

