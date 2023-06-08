Advertise
13 Cares For Health
Beat the Heat
Business Directory
70th Anniversary
Weather Cams
AZ Weekend Contests
Tucson Now

City of Tucson continues Cool Pavement project

By John Macaluso
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 5:42 PM MST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - The City of Tucson is continuing to bring cooler, environmentally friendly roads to neighborhoods across the city.

Their latest project was in the Paseo Vista/Vista Del Pueblo area on Tucson’s West side. It’s just the second area to get this treatment.

“We can implement some new technologies such as cool pavement to help preserve some of our newer roadways,” said Amanda Valenzuela with Tucson Department of Transportation and Mobility. “To keep them in good condition as well as add to the city’s overall sustainability initiative.”

It begins with the road being covered with treatment, including titanium dioxide.

“That almost acts like a sunscreen that we use when we go outdoors,” said Valenzuela. “There’s a titanium dioxide base that’s sprayed directly onto the roadway and that helps to reflect the sunlight off the surface and less heat absorption as well as reduction in the roadway temperature.”

Valenzuela says these roads can help the city reach its sustainability goal

“It is designed to help mitigate some of the urban heat island effects as well as produce cleaner air by mitigating some of those vehicle emissions that can emit from the roadway.”

This emulsion is good for the environment and successfully helps keep the roadway cool.”

“That helps with pedestrians or cyclists who are on the roadway,” said Valenzuela. “That reflectiveness can help make the pavement feel cooler as they’re walking or biking.”

The project has been going on in Phoenix for some time. In fact, they just marked 100 miles of cool pavement.

During that time, however, they’ve seen some challenges, which are possible here as well.

“Cool pavement is a newer technology. It’s still being tested here in Tucson.”

The price for each project varies, but in the Paseo Vista/Vista Del Pueblo area it cost about $300,000.

Funding came from Proposition 411, which aims to improve streets and neighborhoods across Tucson.

You can learn more about the Cool Pavement Project here.

Be sure to subscribe to the 13 News YouTube channel: www.youtube.com/@13newskold

Copyright 2023 13 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Wallow Fire, May 2011. 539,000 acres burned, 36 structures destroyed. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)
Another big insurer halts new policies in California
The Pima County Sheriff's Department says the suspect is described as a heavy-set Hispanic...
Authorities in Pima County searching for theft suspect
The body of a 17-year-old was found in a Milwaukee tow lot days after the crash. (WTMJ,...
Teen’s body found in towed vehicle days after crash
WEB EXTRA: Another big insurer halts new policies in California
WEB EXTRA: Another big insurer halts new policies in California
Tucson Police looking for missing vulnerable adult
UPDATE: Missing vulnerable Tucson man found out of state

Latest News

Taylor Budowich, right, arrives at the federal courthouse in Miami on Wednesday.
Justice Dept. moves closer toward possible indictment of Trump in classified documents investigation
Florida Governor Ron DeSantis visits the border in Cochise County
Florida Governor Ron DeSantis visits the border in Cochise County
Authorities are investigating a homicide that happened late Sunday night in Hickory.
Deadly crash shuts down Highway 80
The Tucson Police Department is investigating a fatal shooting that happened early Tuesday,...
Police: Two people shot, one killed near Grant and Oracle in Tucson