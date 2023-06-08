Advertise
Deadly crash shuts down Highway 80

By 13 News Staff
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 5:01 PM MST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - A deadly crash has shut down Highway 80 in Cochise County.

The Cochise County Sheriff’s Office says it is investigating a deadly crash that involves more than one vehicle on Highway 80 at Curtis Flats Road.

Drivers need to know alternate routes will be using Highway 82 both north and south detouring over to Highway 90.

It is not known how long Highway 80 will be shut down.

