DPS: Sleepy driver causes fatal four-vehicle crash in Cochise County

(Source: MGN)
By 13 News Staff
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 5:01 PM MST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - Authorities said a sleepy driver caused a fatal four-vehicle crash in Cochise County on Wednesday, June 7.

According to the Arizona Department of Public Safety, the crash happened on Highway 80 in St. David at around 4 p.m.

DPS said the driver told investigators he fell asleep and drifted into the oncoming traffic. That driver, who has not been named, then hit three other vehicles.

A man in one of those three vehicles died. He has been identified as 60-year-old Walter Koricanek, of Goliad, Texas.

DPS said the driver who caused the crash was not impaired. Several people in the other vehicles were transported to the hospital with injuries.

