Advertise
13 Cares For Health
Beat the Heat
Business Directory
70th Anniversary
Weather Cams
AZ Weekend Contests
Tucson Now

DPS troopers stop truck, find nearly 6,000 rounds of ammo

According to DPS, a subsequent vehicle search resulted in the seizure of 5,800 rounds of...
According to DPS, a subsequent vehicle search resulted in the seizure of 5,800 rounds of ammunition hidden inside two commercial vehicle tires, including 800 high-caliber rifle rounds.(AZ Department of Public Safety)
By 13 News Staff
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 7:00 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - According to the AZ Department of Public Safety, a trooper assigned to the Commercial Vehicle Enforcement Task Force stopped a vehicle for multiple moving violations on Interstate 19 southbound between Tucson and Sahuarita on June 3.

During the stop, troopers observed indicators of criminal activity.

According to DPS, a subsequent vehicle search resulted in the seizure of 5,800 rounds of ammunition hidden inside two commercial vehicle tires, including 800 high-caliber rifle rounds.

The investigation is ongoing.

Be sure to subscribe to the 13 News YouTube channel: www.youtube.com/@13newskold

Copyright 2023 13 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Wallow Fire, May 2011. 539,000 acres burned, 36 structures destroyed. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)
Another big insurer halts new policies in California
The Pima County Sheriff's Department says the suspect is described as a heavy-set Hispanic...
Authorities in Pima County searching for theft suspect
The body of a 17-year-old was found in a Milwaukee tow lot days after the crash. (WTMJ,...
Teen’s body found in towed vehicle days after crash
WEB EXTRA: Another big insurer halts new policies in California
WEB EXTRA: Another big insurer halts new policies in California
Tucson Police looking for missing vulnerable adult
UPDATE: Missing vulnerable Tucson man found out of state

Latest News

FILE - Former Vice President Mike Pence speaks to local residents during a meet and greet,...
Pence opens presidential bid with broad critiques of Trump over Jan. 6 insurrection and abortion
Taylor Budowich, right, arrives at the federal courthouse in Miami on Wednesday.
Justice Dept. moves closer toward possible indictment of Trump in classified documents investigation
San Marcos Blvd. in Tucson's West side
City of Tucson continues Cool Pavement project
Florida Governor Ron DeSantis visits the border in Cochise County
Florida Governor Ron DeSantis visits the border in Cochise County