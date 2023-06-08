Advertise
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Slightly cooler than normal temperatures continue

By 13 News Staff
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 5:39 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - Slightly cooler than normal temperatures continue across southern Arizona for the next several days. Gusty winds return to the forecast over the weekend with the possibility of increased wildfire risk.

We’ll start to warm back up to near normal by the middle of next week with highs in the upper-90s to near 100°. We’re just a week away from the start of monsoon season, but still no sign of rain.

