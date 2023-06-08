FIRST ALERT FORECAST – Temperatures stay cooler than normal

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - After a brief stretch of triple digit highs, southern Arizona will stay “cooler” than normal through the rest of the week. For Tucson, that means a break from the 100° heat! Temperatures will top out in the mid to upper 90s each day under partly to mostly sunny skies. Winds relax through Friday before conditions become breezy again this weekend. No rain in sight through the 7-day forecast.

THURSDAY: Increasing clouds with highs in the mid 90s.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy skies with highs in the low to mid 90s.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny skies with highs in the upper 90s. Breezy.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny skies with highs in the mid 90s. Breezy.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny skies with highs in the low to mid 90s. Breezy.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny skies with highs in the low to mid 90s.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny skies with highs in the upper 90s.

