Florida Governor Ron DeSantis visits the border in Cochise County

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - Arizona’s border is once again a national stage for a presidential hopeful. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis made the trip to Cochise County to not only tour the border but also to say what his state is doing right and criticize the current administration on immigration.

Sheriffs from Arizona, New Mexico and Texas were in attendance. Sheriff’s from Florida, Georgia and Idaho also joined a policy-focused discussion that contained plenty of criticism for the current administration and applauded the efforts of DeSantis in Florida.

“This country is falling on its face when it comes to ensuring the sovereignty of this country,” DeSantis said in his opening remarks at Cochise College in Sierra Vista Wednesday, June 7.

The presidential hopeful offered those sharp words as sheriffs from around the country sounded off.

“We have allowed the cartels to control our border. Well, that bullcrap needs to stop. And the only way we do that is through Governor DeSantis’ efforts where we all sit at the same table and say enough is enough,” said Sheriff Grady Judd from Polk County, Florida.

The sheriffs and DeSantis had their discussion before a brief visit to the border that was closed to media. Every sheriff shared examples of fentanyl overdoses and human trafficking that they blamed not only on border problems but on President Biden.

“It’s really really bad and it’s really poor and a lot of it is directly attributable to Biden Administration policies,” DeSantis said.

The discussion, coordinated by Cochise County Sheriff Mark Dannels, did return to law enforcement banding together to improve enforcement, even if that effort involves a presidential hopeful.

“This is not about politics, folks, this is about doing what’s right that everyone in this room that works for government has taken an oath to do,” Dannels said.

“The goal for this country nationally should be to bring this issue to a conclusion. It is not that difficult to have a stable border,” DeSantis said.

The discussion returned time and again to Florida’s accomplishments in immigration enforcement, and DeSantis highlighted that Florida is not the only non-border state that has sent its law enforcement to assist along the border. He said that the coalition should have more to show in the coming weeks.

