Advertise
13 Cares For Health
Beat the Heat
Business Directory
Monsoon 2023
Weather Cams
AZ Weekend Contests
Tucson Now

Man arrested on suspicion of torturing dog with machete

Man arrested on suspicion of torturing dog with machete
Man arrested on suspicion of torturing dog with machete(WTVG)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Jun. 8, 2023 at 8:18 AM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A 20-year-old man is facing a charge of animal cruelty after police found a bloody machete next to a wounded dog in his residence.

Harley Gear, who lives in a mobile home on the 3000 block of Nebraska, was arrested Wednesday.

Police entered the home on a check safety call. Based on the caller’s statement and evidence at the scene, the officer believed Gear had been torturing the dog.

Gear’s bond was set at $2,500. He is due in court Thursday.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Wallow Fire, May 2011. 539,000 acres burned, 36 structures destroyed. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)
Another big insurer halts new policies in California
The Tucson Police Department is investigating a fatal shooting that happened early Tuesday,...
Police: Two people shot, one killed near Grant and Oracle in Tucson
Justin Clark Nichols
Tucson man pleads guilty to fatal road-rage shooting
Highway 80 reopens after deadly three-vehicle crash in Cochise County
The accident happened near Interstate 19 and Arivaca Road.
Young girl killed in ATV crash in Amado

Latest News

An attacker with a knife stabbed several young children and two adults, leaving some with...
4 very young children critically wounded in knife attack in French Alpine town
FILE - President Joe Biden listens as he meets with Denmark's Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen...
Biden unveils LGBTQ+ proposals but postpones White House Pride Month event due to poor air quality
The real bottle says “Jack Daniel's Old No. 7 Tennessee Whiskey." The dog toy parodies that...
Supreme Court sides with Jack Daniel’s in dog toy trademark dispute
Highway 80 reopens after deadly three-vehicle crash in Cochise County
FILE- Light illuminates part of the Supreme Court building on Capitol Hill in Washington, Nov....
Supreme Court rules in favor of Black Alabama voters in unexpected defense of Voting Rights Act