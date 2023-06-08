Advertise
13 Cares For Health
Beat the Heat
Business Directory
70th Anniversary
Weather Cams
AZ Weekend Contests
Tucson Now

Motorcycle crash near Cortaro and Thornydale sends rider to hospital

The PCSD says the motorcycle was in the median after clipping the curb.
The PCSD says the motorcycle was in the median after clipping the curb.(13 News)
By 13 News Staff
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 9:31 PM MST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - According to the Pima County Sheriff’s Department, a motorcyclist was taken to the hospital after a single-vehicle motorcycle crash on Wednesday, June 7.

The crash happened before 8:30 p.m. on Cortaro Farms Road east of Thornydale by Legacy School.

The PCSD says the motorcycle was in the median after clipping the curb.     

A Pima County Sheriff’s Deputy told 13 News on the scene that the rider was conscious, but his injuries are unknown but believed to be non-life threatening.

Traffic around the crash was reduced to one lane in each direction for the emergency personnel.

Be sure to subscribe to the 13 News YouTube channel: www.youtube.com/@13newskold

Copyright 2023 13 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Wallow Fire, May 2011. 539,000 acres burned, 36 structures destroyed. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)
Another big insurer halts new policies in California
The Pima County Sheriff's Department says the suspect is described as a heavy-set Hispanic...
Authorities in Pima County searching for theft suspect
The Tucson Police Department is investigating a fatal shooting that happened early Tuesday,...
Police: Two people shot, one killed near Grant and Oracle in Tucson
The body of a 17-year-old was found in a Milwaukee tow lot days after the crash. (WTMJ,...
Teen’s body found in towed vehicle days after crash
Justin Clark Nichols
Tucson man pleads guilty to fatal road-rage shooting

Latest News

The goal is to provide shelter and other services to people experiencing homelessness.
Tucson gets $2.73 million grant from state to address growing homeless problem
FILE - Former Vice President Mike Pence speaks to local residents during a meet and greet,...
Pence opens presidential bid with broad critiques of Trump over Jan. 6 insurrection and abortion
According to DPS, a subsequent vehicle search resulted in the seizure of 5,800 rounds of...
DPS troopers stop truck, find nearly 6,000 rounds of ammo
Taylor Budowich, right, arrives at the federal courthouse in Miami on Wednesday.
Justice Dept. moves closer toward possible indictment of Trump in classified documents investigation