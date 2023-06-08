Motorcycle crash near Cortaro and Thornydale sends rider to hospital

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - According to the Pima County Sheriff’s Department, a motorcyclist was taken to the hospital after a single-vehicle motorcycle crash on Wednesday, June 7.

The crash happened before 8:30 p.m. on Cortaro Farms Road east of Thornydale by Legacy School.

The PCSD says the motorcycle was in the median after clipping the curb.

A Pima County Sheriff’s Deputy told 13 News on the scene that the rider was conscious, but his injuries are unknown but believed to be non-life threatening.

Traffic around the crash was reduced to one lane in each direction for the emergency personnel.

Be sure to subscribe to the 13 News YouTube channel: www.youtube.com/@13newskold

Copyright 2023 13 News. All rights reserved.