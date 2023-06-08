Advertise
No injuries reported after freight train derails near Williams

Officials say 23 train cars derailed near Williams early Thursday morning.
Officials say 23 train cars derailed near Williams early Thursday morning.(Coconino County Emergency Management)
By Ben Bradley
Published: Jun. 8, 2023 at 8:21 AM MST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
WILLIAMS, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — An investigation is underway after nearly two dozen train cars derailed early Thursday morning in Coconino County.

According to Coconino County Emergency Management, a BNSF train derailed just east of Williams around midnight. Officials say 23 cars derailed and were heavily damaged. The train was carrying new cars, trucks and vans.

No one was injured in the derailment and cleanup is underway.

