No injuries reported after freight train derails near Williams

WILLIAMS, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — An investigation is underway after nearly two dozen train cars derailed early Thursday morning in Coconino County.

According to Coconino County Emergency Management, a BNSF train derailed just east of Williams around midnight. Officials say 23 cars derailed and were heavily damaged. The train was carrying new cars, trucks and vans.

No one was injured in the derailment and cleanup is underway.

