Police: Two people shot, one killed near Grant and Oracle in Tucson

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - The Tucson Police Department is investigating a fatal shooting that happened early Tuesday, June 7.

The TPD said officers responded to reports of a shooting before 6 a.m. in the area south of West Budmoore Terrace, which is near Grant and Oracle.

When police arrived, they found 28-year-old Tyrell K. Havier shot. Havier was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries and died.

The TPD said another man, who has not been identified, was shot and went to the hospital on his own.

The TPD said detectives are working to establish a motive and identify a possible suspect.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or 88-CRIME. Information can also be shared anonymously.

