Registration open for 24th annual United Way Days of Caring

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - United Way’s annual Days of Caring is back in October 2023 and registration is now open.

The two-day event helps out all over southern Arizona. In 2022, more than 2,000 volunteers helped with more than 125 projects including schools, child care centers and a lot more.

While wash and street cleanups are great projects to register for, those cleanups are good for only a couple of weeks before they get filled with trash again and need to be cleaned up.

United Way says a great example of a project is a beautification project like the one done by Living Streets Alliance in front of the Children’s Museum.

Officials say the goal in 2023 is to have nearly 140 projects with about 3,000 volunteers.

“COVID really did slow us down but we did adhere to socially distancing guidelines for COVID and then we did introduce a lot of those do-it-on-your-own projects but now we’re back in person fully,” community engagement director at United Way of Tucson and Southern Arizona Liana Sharpe said. “I’m sure everyone has seen that events have been growing and getting bigger and bigger as 2023 goes on so we’re really excited to see the impact we can make in the community this year.”

Early-bird submission is by July 7, and if you do that you will be entered into a drawing to win $500 towards your project.

