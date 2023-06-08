Advertise
Texas Cattle Feeders Association confirms 4,000 cattle lost in Circle Three Feed Yard flooding

Officials have confirmed the number of cattle lost in the flooding at Circle Three Feed Yard in...
Officials have confirmed the number of cattle lost in the flooding at Circle Three Feed Yard in Castro County.(KFDA)
By Kristin Rodin
Published: Jun. 8, 2023 at 8:29 AM MST|Updated: 5 hours ago
CASTRO COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - Officials have confirmed the number of cattle lost in the flooding at Circle Three Feed Yard in Castro County.

According to the Texas Cattle Feeders Association, 4,000 head of cattle were lost.

The TCFA and Circle Three worked with the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality to dispose of the dead livestock and debris within the TCEQ guidelines.

The TCFA will continue to work with Circle Three to care for the remaining cattle.

The update comes after major flooding was reported in Hereford and surrounding areas due to recent severe weather and rainfall.

