Advertise
13 Cares For Health
Beat the Heat
Business Directory
Monsoon 2023
Weather Cams
AZ Weekend Contests
Tucson Now

Tucson Fire Department releases annual report

The Tucson Fire Department has released its annual report.
The Tucson Fire Department has released its annual report.(MGN)
By 13 News Staff
Published: Jun. 8, 2023 at 4:47 PM MST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - The Tucson Fire Department has released its annual report.

The 90-page report, which can be read at https://online.fliphtml5.com/cdqzs/xooy/?1685748575, breaks down the department’s year.

13 News John Macaluso will break down the report at 5 p.m.

Some of the highlights from the report are below.

The department responded to 101,963 calls in 2022.

Ward 3 was the busiest for TFD with 19,613 calls, but Ward 6 was close with 18,977 calls.

The TFD has five drone pilots certified in 2022.

The department deployed crews to 19 wildland fires in Arizona, New Mexico and California.

The TFD responded to several notable fires in 2022, including the Randolph Golf Course golf cart storage facility, two recycling center fires (5900 Belvedere Avenue and 1500 block of Miracle Mile) and an arson investigation at Salpointe Catholic.

The top medical calls were for trauma.

The top non-medical calls were for fire alarms (3,250) and smoke (2,383).

The department responded to 1,046 calls for cardiac arrest.

Be sure to subscribe to the 13 News YouTube channel: www.youtube.com/@13newskold

Copyright 2023 13 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Wallow Fire, May 2011. 539,000 acres burned, 36 structures destroyed. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)
Another big insurer halts new policies in California
The Tucson Police Department is investigating a fatal shooting that happened early Tuesday,...
Police: Two people shot, one killed near Grant and Oracle in Tucson
DPS: Sleepy driver causes fatal four-vehicle crash in Cochise County
According to DPS, a subsequent vehicle search resulted in the seizure of 5,800 rounds of...
DPS troopers stop truck, find nearly 6,000 rounds of ammo
San Marcos Blvd. in Tucson's West side
City of Tucson continues Cool Pavement project

Latest News

FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks as he announces a third run for president, at...
Trump charged over classified documents in 1st federal indictment of an ex-president
Joe Gatto coming to Tucson
Officials say 20 train cars derailed near Williams early Thursday morning.
Train derails overnight, sending 20 freight cars off the tracks near Williams
FILE - President Joe Biden listens as he meets with Denmark's Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen...
Biden condemns wave of state legislation to restrict LGBTQ+ rights, says ‘these are our kids’