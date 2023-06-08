Tucson Fire Department releases annual report

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - The Tucson Fire Department has released its annual report.

The 90-page report, which can be read at https://online.fliphtml5.com/cdqzs/xooy/?1685748575 , breaks down the department’s year.

13 News John Macaluso will break down the report at 5 p.m.

Some of the highlights from the report are below.

The department responded to 101,963 calls in 2022.

Ward 3 was the busiest for TFD with 19,613 calls, but Ward 6 was close with 18,977 calls.

The TFD has five drone pilots certified in 2022.

The department deployed crews to 19 wildland fires in Arizona, New Mexico and California.

The TFD responded to several notable fires in 2022, including the Randolph Golf Course golf cart storage facility , two recycling center fires ( 5900 Belvedere Avenue and 1500 block of Miracle Mile ) and an arson investigation at Salpointe Catholic.

The top medical calls were for trauma.

The top non-medical calls were for fire alarms (3,250) and smoke (2,383).

The department responded to 1,046 calls for cardiac arrest.

Be sure to subscribe to the 13 News YouTube channel: www.youtube.com/@13newskold

Copyright 2023 13 News. All rights reserved.